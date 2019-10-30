Central Otago wine and produce to be showcased at Parliament - Dean

Wednesday, 30 October, 2019 - 13:03

Central Otago wine and produce will be showcased at the Beehive in Wellington this Friday, Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says.

"Bellamys by Logan Brown, a restaurant on the third floor of Parliament, is hosting a Central Otago Producers dinner on Friday night (Nov 1), aimed at celebrating the fabulous fare of this area.

"The dinner is highly anticipated and was hugely popular with tickets selling out, earlier this month, in just seven hours.

"This is only the fourth producer’s dinner at the restaurant in two years, with Malborough, Hawkes Bay and Martinborough already being showcased.

"As the MP for Central Otago, I feel honoured to be part of an event which features this region’s remarkable cuisine.

"It’s an opportunity to showcase some of the best gourmet food and wine from Central Otago, encapsulating the special flavour and quality which is unique to this part of the country.

"I’m absolutely looking forward to the event, but more importantly I’m delighted that some of the best in Central Otago food and wine will be promoted and celebrated in this special way.

"Quartz Reef, Rippon, Maude Wines, Ceres, Mt Edward and Prophet’s Rock vineyards will be on offer at the six-course dinner, with all of the winemakers in attendance.

"Wild Rabbit, Southern Alps Tahr and Cardrona Merino lamb are on the menu, with Central Otago stone fruits featuring in the dessert.

"Bellamys - has been a New Zealand Parliamentary eating institution at the Beehive for many years, but since 2018 Wellington culinary icon Logan Brown restaurant combined forces to revamp it.

"Members of the public, along with parliamentary foreign delegates and visitors, can come along and enjoy the restaurant which prides itself on using predominantly New Zealand wine and produce."

Mrs Dean will speak at the dinner.