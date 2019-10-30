Minister Mahuta holds talks with Minister for Indigenous Australians

Wednesday, 30 October, 2019 - 14:35

MÄori Development Minister, Hon Nanaia Mahuta has met with Australia’s new Minister for Indigenous Australians, Hon Ken Wyatt today to discuss areas of mutual interest including indigenous trade and enterprise.

The Hon Ken Wyatt is the first indigenous Australian Cabinet Minister responsible for indigenous affairs, after being appointed earlier this year.

"I want to advance talks on an indigenous cooperation arrangement under the Single Economic Market agenda. To deliver this, it is important for me to make a personal connection with Minister Wyatt so that we can establish areas of common interest.

"It’s clear that Minister Wyatt is strongly committed to building a better future for indigenous Australians," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Minister Mahuta also wants to formally invite Australia to join an Indigenous Business Mission to South East Asia next year.

"Indigenous business cooperation is a key and emerging area for both countries under the Single Economic Market agenda.

"The meeting with Minister Wyatt will reinforce New Zealand’s position as a global leader in indigenous development," says Nanaia Mahuta.

While in Sydney the Minister also met with New South Wales Minister for Education and Early Childhood learning, Hon Sarah Mitchell.