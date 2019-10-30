Waikato District Council Mayor and Councillors sworn in

Wednesday, 30 October, 2019 - 17:12

Following elections earlier this month, the new Waikato District Council was sworn in at a ceremony in Ngaruawahia today.

Chief Executive Gavin Ion presided at a ceremony attended by family members to swear in re-elected mayor, Allan Sanson, and the councillors who will represent the district across 10 wards for the next three years.

Eleven councillors were re-elected and are joined on council by two new comers for the Hukanui-Waerenga and Onewhero-Te Akau wards.

Aksel Bech was appointed Deputy Mayor for the triennium.

The next Council meeting is at 1pm on Tuesday 12 November at Ngaruawahia.

The full list of Council members is:

Allan Sanson Waikato District Mayor

Aksel Bech Deputy Mayor and Councillor - Tamahere Ward

Jacqui Church Councillor - Awaroa ki Tuakau Ward

Janet Gibb Councillor - Ngaruawahia Ward

Stephanie Henderson Councillor - Awaroa ki Tuakau Ward

Shelley Lynch Councillor - Huntly Ward

Rob McGuire Councillor - Eureka Ward

Frank McInally Councillor - Huntly Ward

Carolyn Eyre Councillor - Onewhero-Te Akau Ward

Eugene Patterson Councillor - Ngaruawahia Ward

Jan Sedgwick Councillor - Whangamarino Ward

Noel Smith Councillor - Newcastle Ward

Lisa Thomson Councillor - Raglan Ward

Chris Woolerton Councillor - Hukanui-Waerenga Ward