A view to the future at inaugural Selwyn District Council meeting

Thursday, 31 October, 2019 - 14:22

There was a warm welcome and a commitment to the future as the new Council was sworn in yesterday (30 October).

The new councillors, family and friends were welcomed into the Tai Tapu Community Centre with a mihi whakatau led by representatives of Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga for the Council’s inaugural meeting.

Mayor Sam Broughton spoke about his hopes for the long-term view of the Council as he took the oath of office, before overseeing his fellow councillors as they took the oath.

"My hope for this Council for the next three years is that we will continue making decisions our children will be proud of," he said. "Decisions that are timely for today, but also thinking about the future needs of Selwyn. It’s an exciting time to be in a leadership position and there’s also a responsibility to spend public money wisely."

Alongside the eight returning councillors three new councillors were sworn in, joined by their families and supporters.

The meeting also saw the unanimous election of Councillor Malcolm Lyall as deputy Mayor.

It was also the inaugural meeting of the Malvern Community Board, where the five board members were sworn in. John Morten was elected chair and Karen Meares as deputy chair.

Photo: Selwyn District Council, from left, back row: Nicole Reid, Jeff Bland, Murray Lemon, Mark Alexander and Sophie McInnes and Council Chief Executive David Ward. Front row: Jenny Gallagher, Bob Mugford, Malcolm Lyall, Sam Broughton, Debra Hassan and Shane Epiha. Absent: Grant Millar