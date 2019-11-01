National Council of Women says 'good start' by govt to address their sexual violence response

Friday, 1 November, 2019 - 15:15

The National Council of Women says the release of a report is a ‘good start’ to gathering information for the government to address their sexual violence response.

"The normalisation of intimate-partner violence is extremely dangerous. With one in three women reporting experiencing sexual or physical abuse in their lifetime, we absolutely encourage improvements to the current systems," says Lisa Lawrence, Vice President of the National Council of Women NZ.

"Violence in any form is unacceptable."

"I believe that our statistics demonstrate that there is a tolerance for violence against women. Reflection of this acceptance is evident in our judiciary and ‘helping’ systems."