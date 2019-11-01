New rating valuations on their way for Dunedin properties

Friday, 1 November, 2019 - 15:40

The latest rating valuations for Dunedin properties will be arriving in letter boxes next week.

In the Dunedin City Council area, there has been an overall 30.4% increase in capital value and a 49.1% rise in land value over the past three years. Residential properties account for about two thirds of the overall capital value.

DCC General Manager Finance and Commercial Dave Tombs says the data shows the capital value of Dunedin homes has gone up by 39.1% on average. This means an average house in Dunedin is now worth $477,000.

Commercial property is showing an overall increase of 20%, while the industrial sector has risen 24.2% compared with 2016 levels.

Every three years the DCC’s valuation service provider, Quotable Value, revalues properties within the DCC area for rating purposes. Generally, movements in rating values reflect movements in market values.

At the time of the revaluation, there were 56,027 rateable properties. The revaluation figures show the total rateable value of those properties is $33.5 billion, with the land value now at $15.1 billion.

In terms of Dunedin houses, the biggest capital value movements by suburb were Pine Hill and lower Mornington/Caversham (up 54% on average), Brockville (up 52.3%) and Corstorphine (up 50.7%).

Individual rating revaluations may vary from the overall average for the suburb. Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/rates or www.qv.co.nz for individual property details. Property owners and occupiers can object to the revised valuations by writing to Quotable Value by 18 December.

QV Registered Valuer Tim Gibson says, "Residential dominates the landscape within Dunedin city, representing 83.9% of properties within the city. Growth has been strong particularly over the last two years, with the strongest demand and growth noted within the entry level for residential property.

"Lifestyle has followed the residential demand with strong growth. The capital value of the average lifestyle property has increased by 31.1% to $747,000, with a corresponding average land value rise of 40.4%.

"In comparison, the rural market has been subdued, with the average dairy property increasing by 2.1% and pastoral up by 7.6%.

"Commercial property is showing an overall increase of 20%, while the industrial sector has increased 24.2% relative to 2016 capital value levels. Land values have increased overall by 29% for commercial and 49.5% for industrial.

Mr Gibson says rating valuations are a snapshot in time. Any changes in the market since 1 July this year won’t be included in the new rating valuations.

Mr Tombs says that, subject to any objections, the new rating valuations will be used for rating for the 2020/21 year. That means rates bills won’t be affected until 1 July 2020. Changes in rating value do not automatically mean your rates will go up or down.

Council rating valuations are one of the factors which determine how much you pay in rates. The total rates revenue that the DCC requires is set each year through the annual plan process. This total is then shared out across ratepayers using a combination of factors, including the value of your property.