Goff unveils changes to Auckland Council's committee structure

Monday, 4 November, 2019 - 11:40

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money.

Phil Goff said, "Climate change is a critical issue for our city, our country and globally. Acting urgently to address the risks it poses to our environment and to future generations is essential if we are to leave a positive legacy for our children and grandchildren.

"The Environment and Climate Change committee will lead the council’s response to the climate emergency and help to ensure that climate change mitigation and adaptation, and the protection of our natural environment, is at the forefront of council decision-making."

The committee will be chaired by North Shore councillor Richard Hills - the youngest chair since the super city was established - with WaitematÄ and Gulf councillor Pippa Coom taking on the deputy role.

A Community committee will also be established, with the Mayor appointing Manukau councillor Alf Filipaina as chair and Albert-Eden-PuketÄpapa councillor Cathy Casey as deputy chair. Its remit will be wide-ranging, encompassing arts, culture and heritage, economic development, sport and recreation and administering community grants.

Phil Goff said separating the environment and community functions into stand-alone committees would enhance the council’s decision-making on some of the issues most important to Aucklanders.

"It’s about protecting our environment, meeting our obligations to act on climate change, and putting our communities at the heart of everything we do," he said.

Other changes include the creation of new subcommittees for CCO oversight and Value for Money and establishing new portfolios for councillors in the areas of MÄori Outcomes, Homelessness, Parks/Open Space, Three Harbours, Ethnic Communities and Heritage.

Phil Goff said the new CCO subcommittee will give councillors clearer oversight of the organisations and help to ensure they are more responsive to elected members and accountable to ratepayers.

"Aucklanders have expressed frustration with some aspects of CCO performance and delivery, and with their level of responsiveness to the concerns of communities.

"The establishment of this subcommittee, which includes appointing liaison councillors between the CCO boards and Auckland Council’s governing body, will ensure that they are working in the best interests of Auckland and its communities."

"It will be chaired by Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore, with Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor Angela Dalton as deputy chair.

"The Value for Money subcommittee will build on the progress we have already made over the past three years to find efficiencies and eliminate waste and duplication and will ensure that we are getting the best value for money for ratepayers."

The subcommittee will report to the Finance and Performance committee, which will be chaired by ÅrÄkei councillor Desley Simpson, supported by WaitÄkere’s Shane Henderson as deputy chair.

The Planning committee will continue to be chaired by councillor Chris Darby, with councillor Josephine Bartley picking up the deputy role.

The Regulatory committee will be chaired by WaitÄkere councillor Linda Cooper, with councillor Josephine Bartley as deputy.

"The success of the Regulatory committee is critical for the effective governing of our city and I’m pleased to announce that councillors Linda Cooper and Josephine Bartley will be bringing their skills and experience to the table as chair and deputy chair respectively."

Other subcommittee chairs and deputy chairs include:

Greg Sayers and John Watson (Strategic Procurement)

Desley Simpson and Tracy Mulholland (Value for Money)

Sharon Stewart and Wayne Walker (Civil Defence and Emergency Management)

Phil Goff and Christine Fletcher (Appointments and Performance Review)

Daniel Newman and an independent assessor (Audit and Risk)

Phil Goff said, "With the committee structures now in place, I am looking forward to working with all of our councillors to build on the foundations we have laid to make Auckland a world-class city we can all be proud of."