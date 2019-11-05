Maggie Barry to retire from politics in 2020

Tuesday, 5 November, 2019 - 11:32

North Shore MP Maggie Barry ONZM has today announced she will not be seeking re-election and will retire from Parliament in 2020.

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of the North Shore for three terms and to have been part of such a talented National Party Caucus.

"I came into Parliament with the ambition of being a voice for the most vulnerable. As Minister for Seniors I strongly advocated to raise awareness of the scourge of elder abuse and initiated protections against the risks that many elderly face like social isolation and loneliness.

"It’s been an enormous privilege to have made a contribution to helping save our threatened plant and bird species. By leading initiatives like Predator Free 2050, Battle for Our Birds and War on Weeds. I was able to raise awareness with the wider public about conservation solutions because at heart I believe that saving the world starts in your own backyard."

Maggie Barry says a personal highlight of her time at Parliament includes being responsible for the World War I commemorations as Arts Culture and Heritage Minister.

"It truly was an honour unveiling the New Zealand plaques at many of the French and Belgium Western Front battlefields and reading the ode at the Menin Gate."

In Opposition Maggie Barry has been the spokesperson for Seniors, Veterans, Disability Issues and Associate Health with responsibilities for dementia and palliative care.

"Making the decision to leave wasn’t easy, but after an extraordinary 10 years in politics the time is now right for my husband Grant Kerr and I to spend more time overseas with our London based family and share some adventures - we have a bucket list as long as your arm.

"I have every confidence that National under the energetic leadership of Simon Bridges, will win in 2020 and I will be campaigning hard alongside my colleagues to ensure that happens. National is the best team in politics and it has been my privilege to be part of that team since 2011."