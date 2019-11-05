Simon Bridges thanks Maggie Barry for her service

Tuesday, 5 November, 2019 - 11:33

Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges has today thanked Maggie Barry for her nine years of service to Parliament and the National Party.

"Maggie has been a great representative for the people of North Shore and a valuable member of our caucus. She was a passionate Minister of Conservation who was instrumental in introducing Predator Free 2050 and she led the charge on other major conservation projects.

"Maggie has been a staunch advocate for seniors - both as Minister and as Opposition spokesperson.

"She has been a valued colleague and friend. We know Maggie will continue to support us throughout the campaign.

"National is the strongest and most popularly supported party in Parliament. We are brimming with talent and I have no doubt that we will see a vigorous contest for the North Shore seat.

"I wish Maggie and her husband Grant all the best for their future."