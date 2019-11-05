On space and climate

|
In anticipation of tomorrow’s "space-related climate change announcement" by Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Megan Woods, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:
"Taxpayers can only hope that the ‘space-related’ climate change announcement is that the Government will cut corporate welfare and subsidies for the space industry. This would reduce emissions and save taxpayers’ money."
