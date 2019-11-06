Kiwis getting higher pay - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 6 November, 2019 - 15:11

Working New Zealanders are getting more in their back pockets under the Coalition Government’s economic plan.

Stats NZ data today shows average weekly ordinary time earnings are up by $83 since the Government took office.

This shows that working New Zealanders are getting higher take-home pay, and that employers are investing in their workers.

Stats NZ today said that average ordinary time hourly earnings continued to grow above 4% over the past year. Growth of 4.2% was near the decade-high seen last quarter.

By another measure - the Labour Cost Index - Stats NZ said wages were rising at their fastest rate in over a decade.

"Data showed the unemployment rate continues to remain low. September’s reading of 4.2% is the third-lowest in a decade. While it’s up slightly from the 11-year low of 3.9% last quarter, it’s below the 4.7% rate that we inherited," Willie Jackson said.

"This is a strong result given the global headwinds that the economy is facing, like the US-China trade war and uncertainty caused by Brexit. The low unemployment, low interest rates and low Government debt mean we are well-placed to counter the global uncertainty.

Within the statistics, there remains pleasing outcomes that show there are now more MÄori and Pacific people in employment than this time last year.

"I am pleased that we continue to see improved outcomes for MÄori and Pasifika. As I’ve said in the past, these figures represent real people, which makes a significant difference to communities and regions across the country," Willie Jackson said.