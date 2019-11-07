Police Commissioner throws PM under the bus - National

Thursday, 7 November, 2019 - 10:41

The Police Commissioner has confirmed what everyone else knew: there has always been one target for additional Police and the Government is falling to deliver, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

"In Select Committee today Police Commissioner Mike Bush threw the Prime Minister under the bus. He confirmed there has always been one target to add more police to the force, and that is 1800 extra police taking into account attrition.

"The Prime Minister told Parliament that the Government would reach 1800 new police this term when she under pressure from questioning by Simon Bridges in Parliament a month ago.

"Her slip led to Police Minister Stuart Nash making up an entirely new target to try to protect her, which didn’t take into account attrition.

"Today confirms just how desperate Stuart Nash is. He knew he wasn’t going to recruit 1800 extra police this term. The Minister moved the goal posts to suit his Government’s interests and he’s been found out.

"Both the Police Minister and the Prime Minister have claimed this month’s graduation will mean the Government will meet their target of 1800 new police. But once again the Police Commissioner refuted this, confirming he had never claimed they would meet their target this month.

"Stuart Nash is failing New Zealanders who want safe communities, and he’s failing the Police who were planning for these extra resources.

"This Government is scrambling, it’s more focused on lofty promises than the safety of New Zealanders, and it’s been found out.

"Labour is failing to deliver on its promises."