A balanced Zero Carbon Bill passes - NZ First

Thursday, 7 November, 2019 - 17:00

New Zealand First is proud to have brought common sense to the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill, which passed its final reading in Parliament today.

Party Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters says months of hard work went into negotiating a balanced outcome between the parties of government on the issue.

"New Zealand First fought for a predictable transition for our farming community and sensible measures to reduce emissions. We listened to the agricultural sector and were determined that some of their key markers were acted upon.

"A reigned-in Climate Commission mandate, split gas targets for carbon dioxide and biogenic methane and a predictable methane reduction path from 2020 to 2030 are among the key changes to the bill New Zealand First negotiated.

"We are proud to have formed a practical consensus across government parties that gives industry certainty about the direction of travel of our climate change efforts," says Mr Peters.

The Coalition Government has also delayed agriculture’s entry into the Emissions Trading Scheme until at least 2025 through a world-first partnership with the sector, and has committed to investing in technology and strategies to help reduce on-farm emissions.

"The farming community is not alone in this transition," says Mr Peters.

Mr Peters also welcomed the Opposition’s support for the Coalition Government’s flagship climate change legislation.

"Despite twisting and turning at every step, National realised the strength of the governing parties’ resolve and notwithstanding attempts to mischaracterise this historic legislation, and empty promises about future changes they won’t be in a position to deliver, folded like lambs," says Mr Peters.