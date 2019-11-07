Honest review, tough lessons to learn - Ngaro

Thursday, 7 November, 2019 - 17:17

The Oranga Tamariki Practice Review has exposed several systemic failures and it’s important those are addressed going forward for the future of our tamariki, National’s Children spokesperson Alfred Ngaro says.

"National pushed for the scope of the review to be widened from the beginning - because it’s important we get things right for vulnerable Kiwi kids. The Government saw sense and the review was stronger for it. It’s an honest review with some tough lessons to learn around professional practice and operational process.

"The review found decision making was rushed and ‘key assessment decisions were made without an understanding of the environment of care parents could provide’ and ‘before engagement with the mother or whÄnau’.

"Whilst the review exposed standards less than what’s expected from Oranga Tamariki, it’s vital the recommendations from the review are implemented - and that there’s further alignment and coordination going forward.

"There are a number of reviews currently ongoing in the children’s sector, from the Children’s Commissioner, the Ombudsman and of WhÄnau Ora’s commissioning agents.

"What we need for our tamariki is processes that lead to better outcomes and greater iwi and whÄnau involvement so we get these services right.

"Hopefully the reviews will lead to fewer gaps and system failures so that the future for every child in New Zealand will be as bright as it should be."