Health professionals celebrate passing of the Zero Carbon Act

Thursday, 7 November, 2019 - 19:35

Health professionals are celebrating the historic passing of the Zero Carbon Act. They applaud its purpose to prevent global warming of more than 1.5 degrees and the inclusion of methane targets.

"This Act is a crucial piece of legislation for health and wellbeing. It lays the foundations for realising the exciting opportunities that climate action can bring for health and fairness," says Dr Rhys Jones, Co-convenor of OraTaiao: The NZ Climate and Health Council.

"The cross-party support demonstrates a recognition across the political spectrum that a transition to a zero emissions society is critical for people’s lives.

"Health professionals are extremely concerned about the impacts of climate change on the health of people and communities. At the same time, we are excited about the health opportunities that well-designed climate action can bring," says Dr Jones.

"A strong Zero Carbon Act that emphasises fairness and upholds Te Tiriti o Waitangi is essential for a healthy future for New Zealanders."