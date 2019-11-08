No wonder PM's comments upset farmers - Dean

Friday, 8 November, 2019 - 13:06

It’s no wonder that farmers are angry that the Prime Minister has tried to take the credit for the rural sector’s hard work around improving water quality, Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says.

"In a recent promotional video outlining the Government’s achievements, it was claimed that they had started the job of cleaning up the country’s lakes and rivers by planting trees and fencing waterways.

"Quite naturally farmers have been upset by these comments which are totally inaccurate and untrue.

"Our rural sector has ramped up on-farm fencing and protection work since the introduction of the Clean Stream Accord in 2013, and many farmers were implementing these environmental measures on their farms long before the accord as well.

"By 2015 Fonterra reported that 98 per cent of the country's rivers, wetlands and lakes had been fenced off - two years before Ms Ardern was even in Government.

"That makes the Prime Minister’s comments quite deceptive. They’re also an affront to all the hard work and investment that the rural sector has made up to date.

"No wonder farmers are angry and no wonder they have such little faith in a Government which chooses to twist the facts to suit their own narrative."