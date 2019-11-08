This weekend on Newshub Nation

Friday, 8 November, 2019 - 16:24

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

A damning internal report into an uplift gone wrong - but will it force real change at Oranga Tamariki? We ask Children’s Minister Tracey Martin.

A historic climate change bill passed in parliament this week but has the Zero Carbon Bill gone far enough for the youth fighting for change?

Then, can New Zealand learn from the Texas prison system? We hear how it went from a hard on crime approach to successfully keeping people out of jail.

On The Pitch, Vernon Tava gets five hot minutes to convince you how Sustainable New Zealand could be a legitimate alternative to the Green Party.

And we are joined by our panel...Ben Thomas from Exceltium PR, Senior Journalist at Newsroom, Laura Walters and chair of the Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.