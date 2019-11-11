Government bows to pressure from National - Simon Bridges

Monday, 11 November, 2019 - 16:36

After sitting on its hands for two years, the Government has finally decided to consider one of National’s key election policies, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) give Police more powers to search and take firearms off gang members. They apply to the most dangerous offenders who have convictions for firearms offences or serious violence.

"National campaigned on introducing FPOs in 2017, and we had a Members’ Bill before Parliament last year that the Government voted down. We’ve also included FPOs in our proposed 13 changes to the Government’s gun law reforms, but again it wasn’t picked up.

"It’s a shame the Government voted down our Bill when it was before Parliament and wouldn’t allow us to introduce it when we tried to again last month. Now it’s taking even more time to consult on this - it should just get on and do it.

"We’re pleased that the Government is now focussed on improving the safety of New Zealanders, even though it wants to spend another two months consulting on this. It’s also good to see that the Government is now starting to focus on dangerous criminals and not just law abiding firearms users.

"The Government is bereft of its own ideas. Housing First, Mobile Rural Health Clinics, the Container Deposit Scheme and fog cannons in dairies were all National Party policies. It’s great to see National Party policy being used to make New Zealand a better place."