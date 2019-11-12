Reform to support better outcomes for Maori learners and whanau

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Government’s reform of the Tomorrow’s Schools system is a watershed moment in education and an opportunity to create meaningful change for Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said today.
"Last year through KÅrero MÄtauranga | Education Conversation, MÄori teachers, parents, Äkonga, whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi told us what they thought was most important in MÄori education," Kelvin Davis said.
"MÄori said they want to exercise more agency and authority over the education of MÄori learners; they want to see their identity, language and culture in the daily practice of our education system; and they want learning environments that are physically and emotionally safe.
"We have listened, and this year, we have acted to give effect to these things.
"Lifting achievement for MÄori students is a priority for our Government and we have already taken practical steps to achieve this, through initiatives like Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori and Te Hurihanganui and our funding boost for KÅhanga Reo.
"With these reforms we are taking further steps to give practical effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and we will hold the system to account to deliver more and better for MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.
Key points
Boards of Trustees will:
Be asked to take all reasonable steps to eliminate racism, stigma, bullying and discrimination within their schools.
Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau will:
Have access to free local complaints and dispute resolution panels for serious disputes with a school.
Schools will:
Be asked to ensure that their plans, policies and local curriculum reflect local tikanga, mÄtauranga MÄori and te ao MÄori; and focus on achieving equitable outcomes for MÄori students.
Be asked to take reasonable steps to provide instruction in tikanga MÄori and te reo MÄori to all learners.
The Ministry of Education will:
Develop advice about how to strengthen MÄori and iwi engagement in school governance, as a priority by June 2020.
Develop a MÄori Medium Network Plan for the next decade to strengthen the MÄori medium pathway and an education workforce strategy to ensure teacher supply for the MÄori medium pathway.
The Ministers of Education and MÄori-Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti will:
Be able to specify what education agencies must do to give effect to Te Tiriti and support outcomes for MÄori learners. These requirements will be included in amendments to the Education and Training Bill which will soon be introduced to Parliament.
"These changes represent a major reform of our education system," Kelvin Davis said.
"They will take time to implement and embed and will need to be well managed over the next 10 years.
"However, we have a plan with an eye on supporting better outcomes for Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau and we must continue work to give life to these reforms," Kelvin Davis said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice