Reform to support better outcomes for Maori learners and whanau

Tuesday, 12 November, 2019 - 12:02

The Government’s reform of the Tomorrow’s Schools system is a watershed moment in education and an opportunity to create meaningful change for Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said today.

"Last year through KÅrero MÄtauranga | Education Conversation, MÄori teachers, parents, Äkonga, whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi told us what they thought was most important in MÄori education," Kelvin Davis said.

"MÄori said they want to exercise more agency and authority over the education of MÄori learners; they want to see their identity, language and culture in the daily practice of our education system; and they want learning environments that are physically and emotionally safe.

"We have listened, and this year, we have acted to give effect to these things.

"Lifting achievement for MÄori students is a priority for our Government and we have already taken practical steps to achieve this, through initiatives like Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori and Te Hurihanganui and our funding boost for KÅhanga Reo.

"With these reforms we are taking further steps to give practical effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and we will hold the system to account to deliver more and better for MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.

Key points

Boards of Trustees will:

Be asked to take all reasonable steps to eliminate racism, stigma, bullying and discrimination within their schools.

Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau will:

Have access to free local complaints and dispute resolution panels for serious disputes with a school.

Schools will:

Be asked to ensure that their plans, policies and local curriculum reflect local tikanga, mÄtauranga MÄori and te ao MÄori; and focus on achieving equitable outcomes for MÄori students.

Be asked to take reasonable steps to provide instruction in tikanga MÄori and te reo MÄori to all learners.

The Ministry of Education will:

Develop advice about how to strengthen MÄori and iwi engagement in school governance, as a priority by June 2020.

Develop a MÄori Medium Network Plan for the next decade to strengthen the MÄori medium pathway and an education workforce strategy to ensure teacher supply for the MÄori medium pathway.

The Ministers of Education and MÄori-Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti will:

Be able to specify what education agencies must do to give effect to Te Tiriti and support outcomes for MÄori learners. These requirements will be included in amendments to the Education and Training Bill which will soon be introduced to Parliament.

"These changes represent a major reform of our education system," Kelvin Davis said.

"They will take time to implement and embed and will need to be well managed over the next 10 years.

"However, we have a plan with an eye on supporting better outcomes for Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau and we must continue work to give life to these reforms," Kelvin Davis said.