Parliament votes to introduce state funded killing of the vulnerable - Right to Life

Wednesday, 13 November, 2019 - 23:13

Right to Life believes that Parliament’s passing the third reading of the infamous End of Life Choice Bill by 69 to 51 will be recorded by history as a day of betrayal and ignominy in the history of our Parliament, it has :-

- Abdicated its responsibility to legislate for the protection of the lives of every member of the community from conception to natural death.

- Repealed the probation of the taking of the life of another innocent human being; the foundation of the law and of medicine.

- Given permission for the killing of those whose lives are considered not worthy of living.

- Legislated for doctors to become state funded serial killers.

This Bill will now be subject to a binding referendum at the next election. The community will now have to approve or reject the End of Life Choice Bill which would require doctors to assist in the suicide of their patients or to kill them with a lethal injection. This is called "death with dignity with "assisted dying."

Right to Life believes that the Labour- led government of Jacinda Ardern must accept responsibility for the passing of this appalling bill. It was a private members bill of lone wolf David Seymour, leader of ACT. Without the enthusiastic support of the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and the vast majority of the members of her government, the bill would have been overwhelmingly defeated at its first reading.

Euthanasia is about doctors killing their patients or assisting in their suicide. It is intrinsically evil; no referendum can legitimise that which is evil. The prohibition against taking the life of another human being is the foundation of the law and medicine. It is always wrong to kill another innocent human being. The approval of the community, even in a referendum, can never make murder acceptable. A referendum is an attempt to seduce and to implicate the whole community in the murder of the vulnerable.

Right to Life stated in 1977 that with the passing of the Contraception Sterilisation and Abortion Act that now that we had a law to kill "unwanted children" before birth that in forty years we would have a law to dispose of those at the other end of life, the elderly.the disabled and the seriously ill. That prediction is on the verge of becoming true.

Right to Life believes that only MPs who are firmly committed to defending and protecting life deserve to sit in our Parliament. Our Society is now totally committed to a vigorous campaign, firstly to achieve a resounding no vote at the referendum, secondly to oppose the re-election to Parliament of those MPs who voted to support the third reading of this life threatening bill.