Vision NZ - I Will Not Back Down says Hannah Tamaki

Thursday, 14 November, 2019 - 12:52

We promised New Zealand politics with teeth.

Vision New Zealand is set to reveal its controversial Kiwis First Policy, with its focus on immigration, this Saturday, 16th November, at the Hilton, Quay St, Auckland CBD, 8am - 10am.

Hannah Tamaki, Leader of Vision New Zealand will be speaking to the 150 young professionals, outlining the details of the policy and the party’s stance on immigration.

Hannah Tamaki of Vision New Zealand said "Immigration is going to be one of the most contentious issues in 2020, and so it should be.

The Kiwi Way of life is in danger of being brutalised through immigration and we will wake up one day and barely recognise this beautiful pristine slice of paradise, because we will be refugees in our own country. Well I say enough. It is time to put Kiwis First".

"We promised New Zealand politics with teeth and I will not back down. New Zealand is fast becoming a family ‘unfriendly’ country as we prop up population growth and our economy through immigration.

"I don’t hate people but I do love this country and vow to be a voice for those Kiwis who, like me, are thinking about the future for our children and grandchildren. Everybody else can get to the back of the queue for the land and resources of this country and its economy".

"Patriotism is not racism, I am Iwi and Kiwi. Vision New Zealand will put Kiwis First" she said!