Petition of Kerry Worsnop for Fifty Shades of Green

Petition request
That the House of Representatives not support any provisions in the Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Reform) Amendment Bill that would incentivise the large-scale afforestation of farmland, and note that over 11,000 people have signed online petitions calling for legislation that incentivises the blanket afforestation of farmland to be rejected.
