Foreign Affairs tweet an outrage in a decent society - NZPSN

Thursday, 14 November, 2019 - 15:42

In any civilised society this tweet from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be an outrage.

MFATgovtNZ Verified account @MFATgovtNZ Nov 12

We are deeply concerned about the firing of rockets from Gaza to Israel. Targeting civilian populations is unacceptable and we condemn these attacks. New Zealand urges all parties on the ground to avoid confrontation and exercise maximum restraint.

This tweet is direct from an Israeli propaganda sheet.

Anyone reading this would think the rockets came as an unprovoked attack against the civilian population of Israel.

The rockets were fired in response to two political assassinations conducted by Israel when it simultaneously attacked the homes of two leaders of Islamic Jihad in Gaza and Syria, killing Bahaa Abu Al Ata and his wife in their house in Gaza, and the son of Akram al-Ajjouri in the al-Ajjouri house in Damascus.

It is shameful for Foreign Affairs to attack those retaliating for political assassinations but ignoring the main criminals and the biggest crime.

That’s the action of a weasily accomplice to a schoolyard bully.

As we said in a media release yesterday "Whatever one thinks of the policies and actions of Islamic Jihad they are the micro issue. The macro issue is the brutal, racist behaviour of Israel which has terrorised the Palestinian population of Palestine and the wider Middle East for over 70 years"

The death toll from Israel’s murderous campaign so far is:

Israelis killed = 0.

Palestinians killed = 30+ including children.

And all the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can do is produce computer-generated rubbish straight from the racist Israeli government.

It is important for the media to break through these lies from our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and report the situation accurately.

We are lucky enough to be able to do so from a New Zealand journalist source with on-hand experience.

Julie Webb-Pullman is a Gaza-based New Zealand journalist and human rights worker who is currently visiting New Zealand before returning to Gaza in December.