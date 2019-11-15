Electoral Commission - Application to register Sustainable New Zealand Party

Friday, 15 November, 2019 - 18:15

The Electoral Commission is considering an application to register the Sustainable New Zealand Party.

The application has been made under Part 4 of the Electoral Act 1993.

Party name: Sustainable New Zealand Party

Abbreviation: SNZP

Applicant: Helen Cartwright, Party Secretary

The Electoral Commission is also considering Sustainable New Zealand Party’s application to register the following political party logo:

Registration of a logo is needed for it to appear on a voting paper. Registration of a party may be refused if the name is indecent, offensive, excessively long, likely to cause confusion or mislead electors, contains any reference to a title or honour or similar form of identification.

Registration of a party logo may be refused if the logo is indecent, offensive, likely to cause confusion or mislead electors, or contains any reference to a title or honour or similar form of identification, or infringes an intellectual property right.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the party name, party logo, or both may do so in writing to the Electoral Commission at:

The deadline for comments is 5pm, Monday 2 December 2019.