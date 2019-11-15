Man missing in Waipukurau

Friday, 15 November, 2019 - 18:51

Police have concerns for the welfare of missing 76-year-old Trevor Ellmers.

Mr Ellmers was last seen in Lake View Road, Waipukurau, around 7am today.

He was wearing a red and green chequered jacket and black trousers.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Ellmers or have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police on 105.