Tim Costley National’s new candidate in Otaki

Sunday, 17 November, 2019 - 17:43

Local party members have selected Tim Costley as National’s candidate in Åtaki for the 2020 General Election.

Mr Costley is replacing retiring MP Nathan Guy, who is standing down after five terms.

"I’m honoured to be chosen as National’s candidate in Åtaki and would like to thank the Party delegates for their support," Mr Costley says.

"Nathan Guy has been a strong advocate for the Åtaki electorate since he won the seat in 2008. I look forward to following his lead and working hard to represent the people of Åtaki.

"The Åtaki electorate is a real snapshot of provincial New Zealand spanning from Paraparaumu in the South, to Foxton in the North. We have some critical challenges here, but we also have some great opportunities.

"Åtaki has benefited greatly from the previous National Government’s focus on investing in infrastructure. The current Coalition Government has cancelled the Horowhenua Expressway from Åtaki to north of Levin, a project committed to by the previous Government.

"Getting this critical roading infrastructure completed will be a priority of mine.

"People here know the value of hard work and expect their government to spend their tax dollars wisely, in a way that achieves things. I will be working hard to be Åtaki’s next National MP.

"Labour and its coalition partners have talked a big game and promised the world. Right now Åtaki, and the rest of New Zealand, need a National Government that knows how to get things done.

"National Leader Simon Bridges leads a team that is focused on the issues affecting New Zealanders and is ready to hit the ground running. They know how to run the economy to ensure it is thriving and meeting the needs of all New Zealanders.

"I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and earning Åtaki’s trust, to ensure there’s a National Government in 2020."