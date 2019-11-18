Voting is closing - Central Lakes Trust

Monday, 18 November, 2019 - 11:56

Voting is closing for the Central Lakes Trust elections. Voter turnout to date is the highest it’s been since the 2010 elections. "People are really taking this seriously, I’ve been really encouraged by the amount of people that have taken the initiative to vote and make a difference in their community. It is such a small thing to do, but has such a large impact," says CLT Chief Executive, Susan Finlay

Voter turnout shows the support of the community for what is ultimately a community asset.

"With 25 candidates and only five to be elected, it means we really do need voter turnout to ensure we get the right people to serve alongside our three appointed trustees for the next three year term," she says. The trust plays an important role in our community, with a $400 million investment portfolio, it is a significant community asset.

"Ultimately that asset is yours, and consequently, it’s up to you to determine who will sit around the table," Finlay says.

Postal voting closes on the 19th, but this year you can vote online, go to clt.net.nz. Online voting closes midday on Friday 22nd November, and is fast approaching.

"If you haven’t already, please do as the rest of your community has done, and have your say," urges Susan.