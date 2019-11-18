Failure to invest in disabled people - IHC

Monday, 18 November, 2019 - 12:23

People with intellectual disabilities and their families are struggling to access support more than ever before, as the disability sector faces a now $574 million annual funding shortfall, says IHC.

A new report from the New Zealand Disability Support Network (NZDSN) has estimated 15,000 people with disabilities are missing out on services, putting additional pressure on a chronically underfunded sector.

IHC Director of Advocacy Trish Grant says it’s devastating for disabled people and their families who will be losing confidence in the system.

"People with disabilities aren’t getting the support they need for a good life because there is a failure to invest in them.

"Where does this leave people who were expecting the promise of more choice and control over their support services through the Enabling Good Lives approach?

"It looks good on paper, but after three pilots, these disabled people and their families are worried about being sold a dud.

"The Government has rightfully put an emphasis on wellbeing, but we want to see that the wellbeing of those with intellectual disabilities are a priority too.

"The intent is there but now we need action. We look forward to next year’s Budget taking into account people with intellectual disabilities and their families so that when they need support, services are able to provide them."