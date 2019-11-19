Mental Health Commission 'back on track'

Tuesday, 19 November, 2019 - 20:01

New Zealand First welcomes the passage of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Bill through its first reading in Parliament.

"Today’s progress takes serious action on the mental health and addiction crisis the country is facing," says New Zealand First Health Spokesperson Jenny Marcroft.

"The re-establishment of the Commission will deliver a major Coalition agreement between New Zealand First and Labour.

"We know that mental health and addiction issues are devastating our families and communities and the Mental Health Commission will be crucial to transforming support services for all New Zealanders.

"Addressing our country’s mental health crisis is one of our key priorities in Government.

"We are proud to be driving the return of the Mental Health Commission which will help improve outcomes and equity of wellbeing of all," says Ms Marcroft.