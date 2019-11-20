Charles' Waitangi visit highlights Kawanatanga as Treaty partner - New Zealand Republic

Wednesday, 20 November, 2019 - 07:01

"Prince Charles’ visit to Waitangi today, the first by a Royal in a quarter-century, highlights Moana Jackson’s view that it is kÄwanatanga that is the Treaty partner," said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic.

In 1994, Moana Jackson observed "Precedent is established that the effective party to the Treaty is actually kÄwanatanga or government. So whether that government takes the form of a constitutional monarchy or a republic is irrelevant. They are still bound by the terms of the agreement signed in 1840."

"New Zealand Republic has a clear position on the Treaty: any republic legislation must include a Treaty clause, making it clear that nothing about the transition to a New Zealand head of state will affect the Treaty" concluded Mr Holden.