Gang violence rampant in Hawke’s Bay - Hudson

Wednesday, 20 November, 2019 - 14:59

The Government’s soft on crime approach has led to Police taking matters into their own hands to address the problem of gang violence, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

"A special Gang Focus unit has been set up in Hawke's Bay to address the swelling instances of gang violence in the region.

"There were four gang-related attacks in 24 hours in Hawke’s Bay alone this week, including a violent standoff at the Napier Medical Centre.

"Gang membership has increased by 26 per cent in the past two years, and Hawke’s Bay has seen a 58 per cent increase.

"National proposed implementing Firearms Prohibition Orders that would have given police greater tools to get guns out of the hands of gangs. But the Government blocked this from becoming law over a year ago.

"As a result the Police Minister now has bigger problems with gangs and firearms in his own backyard and people across Napier and Hawkes Bay are at greater risk than they would have been.

"Gangs do nothing but peddle misery and create more victims. They are running rampant because this Government has no plan to keep New Zealander’s safe.

"National is committed to clamping down on gangs and keeping New Zealanders safe. Next week we will release our Law and Order Discussion Document which will highlight some of our ideas for addressing the growing gang problem in New Zealand."