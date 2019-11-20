APEC 2021 Bill passes first reading

Wednesday, 20 November, 2019 - 17:27

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed the first reading of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation 2021 (APEC 2021) Bill in Parliament today. The temporary bill supports New Zealand’s security preparations for hosting the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in 2021.

"APEC is the leading economic and trade forum in the Asia-Pacific region and APEC 2021 will be the largest international event ever hosted by the New Zealand Government, bringing with it complex security needs. Up to 20,000 visitors are expected throughout the year, including world leaders, ministers and international media," Mr Peters said.

"This Bill will ensure the New Zealand Police has the resources it needs, as well as provide temporary security and safety measures around key meeting locations during the leaders’ event," Mr Peters said.

The temporary legislation, which passed its first reading today with bipartisan support, will expire at the end of November 2021.

The Bill will now proceed to the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade select committee for consideration and public consultation. The Bill can be read in full here: http://legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2019/0187/latest/LMS180841.html