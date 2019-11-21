$3.5m to reduce repeated 1080 use - Jenny Marcroft

Thursday, 21 November, 2019 - 08:30

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use.

$19.5 million of PGF funding was announced for Predator Free 2050 Limited in February 2019.

$3.5 million of this funding will be used to develop five smart technology prototypes.

New Zealand First Conservation Spokesperson Jenny Marcroft said "this initiative will stimulate the development of more effective traps, lures, remote sensing, and surveillance and data management technologies.

"The funding signals a necessary and significant shift away from the use of 1080 in New Zealand without compromising our pest control requirements.

"New Zealand First supports the reduction of 1080 and champions the development of viable alternatives.

"Today’s announcement for the funding of five innovative pest control solutions is testament to Kiwi ingenuity which will have a positive impact on reducing predators," said Ms Marcroft.