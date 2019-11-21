The Hypocrisy of the New Zealand PM - Right to Life

Thursday, 21 November, 2019 - 10:24

The 20th November was the 30th Anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. [UNCRC], New Zealand signed this Convention in 1993.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is recommitting to the implementation of the Convention to protect the rights of children. This commitment was made in response to a request from the Commissioner of Children Andrew Becroft to the government to re-prioritise its commitment to the UNCRC.

However Right to Life asks the Prime Minister why she does not recognise that the first right of a child is to be born. How can she reconcile her claim to be recommitting to the Convention to protect the rights of the child when every day in New Zealand an estimated thirty-five unborn children are violently killed in public hospitals, their killing approved and funded be her Labour led government? Since her government took office more than 26,000 unborn New Zealanders, who would have enriched our nation, have been killed and their mothers wounded.

The first right of the child is to be born. The preamble of the Convention states Bearing in mind that, as indicated in the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, "the child, by reason of his physical and mental immaturity, needs special safeguards and care, including appropriate legal protection, before as well as after birth",

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Article 6. 1 states, "Every human being has the inherent right to life. This right shall be protected by law. No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of life."

How to can Jacinda Ardern reconcile her commitment to the Convention when she has instigated the draconian Abortion Legislation Bill? This bill removes the protection of the Crimes Act from mothers and the unborn child in violation of the UNRC that calls for "appropriate legal protection, before as well as after birth."

Prime Minister, how can you claim to care for children when you claim that violently killing an innocent and defenceless child in the womb is "not a crime but a reproductive choice for women." Do you believe that a nation that kills its own children has a future?