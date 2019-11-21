1,800 Police 'delivered' says NZ First

Thursday, 21 November, 2019 - 14:24

New Zealand First is proud to have delivered on a key Coalition Agreement commitment to adding 1800 new frontline police, with the graduation of Recruit Wing 332 in Porirua today.

Law and Order Spokesperson Darroch Ball says increasing police numbers and boosting their resources was one of the first orders of the day in government for New Zealand First.

"We recognise that the presence of Police in our neighbourhoods and towns is one of the most powerful ways to deter crime and build safer communities.

"This milestone represents the continuation of New Zealand First's proud legacy of supporting our men and women in blue while in government.

"In government in 1996, we increased police numbers by 500. In 2005, we increased police numbers by 1000. Now, we have delivered the largest expansion in frontline police numbers in over a century.

"As part of this expansion, we have also committed to a serious focus on regional policing. Northland, for instance, has received a massive 25% increase in police numbers, which will help combat organised crime and improve public safety in the region.

"The previous National Government froze Police funding while our population soared. We, on the other hand, have increased annual Police funding to an estimated $2 billion and delivered the largest police force in New Zealand history.

"That's the effect of having New Zealand First in government," says Mr Ball.