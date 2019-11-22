Young kiwis head to India for Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Friday, 22 November, 2019 - 13:15

This week, two young New Zealanders, Jasper James (26) and Eva Maffey (22), will join counterparts from across the Commonwealth in Delhi, India for the 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliament.

This is an annual event designed to introduce young Commonwealth citizens to the role and purpose of parliaments as democratic institutions and providers of good governance. In addition, it gives attendees the opportunity to meet other young people, similarly interested in parliamentary practice and procedure, from across the Commonwealth and to be empowered to shape their own jurisdictions and engage with their local legislature.

With 60 percent of the Commonwealth’s population aged under 30, the Youth Parliament recognises that young people have a proven capability to lead change, and are a vital and valuable investment for now and the future. This year’s Commonwealth Youth Parliament is particularly important as it is a milestone tenth edition of the event.

Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives and President of the CPA New Zealand Branch, said: "This is a really special gathering of young people from across the Commonwealth. Not only will they learn about and actively participate in parliamentary processes, they can form lasting friendships with other young people from diverse backgrounds."

The programme includes a tour of the Parliament of India, a dinner hosted by the Honourable Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and cultural events. However, most of the youth MPs’ time will be taken up with debates on a bill and two resolutions, and parliamentary questions and motions, mirroring the activities of a real Westminster-style Parliament.

This year’s Youth Parliament takes place from 24 to 28 November 2019. Eva and Jasper’s participation is supported by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association New Zealand Branch and the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives.