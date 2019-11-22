Mayor Hamish McDouall voted onto LGNZ National Council

Friday, 22 November, 2019 - 17:00

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall is the new Provincial Sector representative on Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ)’s National Council, after being voted into the position at LGNZ’s Rural and Provincial Sector meeting on 21 November, 2019.

The LGNZ National Council is the elected leadership of LGNZ. Members act as the LGNZ governing body, set, guide and oversee policies. The Provincial Sector refers to all territorial authorities and unitary authorities with populations between 20,000 and 90,000.

Mayor McDouall said the provincial sector is enjoying a surge in growth unprecedented in recent decades. "We are seeing population increases and immense opportunities for employment and enterprise."

He said, "Whanganui exemplifies this transformation, with its impressive turnaround in recent years. With these opportunities do come pressures and challenges, however, that this sector will need to address even as we work to maximise our potential."

Mayor McDouall sees the role as "a real opportunity to get in front of government and advocate for reform and investment.

"The Sale and Supply of Liquor Act and the Resource Management Act are examples of legislation that could be reformed to better serve the interests of provincial districts."

LGNZ Chief Executive Malcolm Alexander said, "Hamish has a strong understanding of the issues affecting provincial councils, and that’s been recognised by the wider Provincial Sector in their selection of him as their representative."

He said, "We look forward to having his perspective around the table throughout the current triennium."