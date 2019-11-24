Government putting criminals before victims - Simon Bridges

Sunday, 24 November, 2019 - 08:19

This soft on crime Government is more focused on giving rights back to criminals than protecting victims, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"By giving voting rights to criminals they’re giving them back the voice they have taken away from others.

"Only days after Corrections announced they are now calling prisoners ‘men in our care’ or ‘clients’, it’s obvious this Government’s priorities lie with prisoners instead of their victims.

"Prisoners who have received sentences of up to three years aren’t petty criminals. They’re people who have committed serious assaults, robberies, family violence and sexual offences.

"If you do the crime, then you deserve to lose your voting rights and do the time.

"National is the Party of law and order, we will change this back should we earn the right to govern in 2020."