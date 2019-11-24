Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit the United Arab Emirates

Sunday, 24 November, 2019 - 17:12

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel on Tuesday to the United Arab Emirates, one of New Zealand’s most important partners in the Middle East.

"New Zealand enjoys a dynamic and wide-ranging relationship with the UAE. The UAE is an important partner for New Zealand in the Gulf region, our 10th largest trading partner and a hub for air links and trade with Europe and the wider region," Mr Peters said.

"The UAE was also a strong supporter of New Zealand in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Christchurch."

While in the UAE Mr Peters will meet with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"This visit is an opportunity to deepen our extensive cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, development and security; to exchange views on the political and security situation in the Middle East; and to share New Zealand’s insights into Pacific issues."

Mr Peters will also meet with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo Dubai 2020 Higher Committee, and visit the New Zealand Pavilion construction site.

"New Zealand’s participation in Expo 2020 is an unparalleled opportunity to highlight and promote New Zealand globally as an innovative, knowledge-led economy," Mr Peters said.

Mr Peters will be travelling 26-30 November.