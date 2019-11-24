William Wood National’s new candidate in Palmerston North

Sunday, 24 November, 2019 - 18:02

Local party members have selected William Wood to contest Palmerston North for National in the 2020 General Election.

At 17 years old, William is the National Party’s youngest candidate ever and has just completed his final year of high school at Palmerston North Boys High School. William will turn 18 in January and will re-sign his Candidate Nomination form after that.

"I’m incredibly humbled and excited to be selected to run in my home electorate of Palmerston North, and I’d like to thank the local National members here for their support," Mr Wood says.

"Palmerston North is my home. It has all the benefits of a large city alongside a great rural community. The people here work hard, and expect the Government to spend their tax dollars wisely.

"Our community has benefited from the previous National Government’s strong economic management, but unfortunately it’s suffering under the Labour administration’s failure to deliver.

"Business confidence is plummeting and it’s having a very real impact on our local small businesses. A National Government has the positive plans and expertise to turn this around.

"National’s primary sector visa is greatly needed in our area where farmers are crying out for workers. It’s this type of pragmatic response to an issue that shows National has the answers Kiwis need.

"Simon Bridges leads a team that has been working hard in Opposition, that knows how to get things done, and is ready to hit the ground running. I’ll be fighting hard to earn Palmerston North’s trust and to ensure we don’t waste another three years with a Labour-led Government."