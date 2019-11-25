Emerging Pacific leaders to meet in New Zealand

Monday, 25 November, 2019 - 10:22

Emerging political leaders from 15 Pacific countries and territories will be in New Zealand this week to meet with one another, and their New Zealand counterparts, on major challenges and opportunities in the Pacific.

The Pacific Parliamentary Forum takes place every three years and enables knowledge sharing on key issues and parliamentary practices. It aims to build meaningful, long term relationships among Pacific MPs and enhance parliamentary democracy in the region.

During the first two days of the forum delegates will be engaging with Pacific communities and businesses in Auckland. Organisations involved include The Fono, the Manukau Institute of Technology and the TROW Group.

The Pacific MPs will also visit the electorate offices of several Auckland-based New Zealand MPs including, Denise Lee, Aupito William Sio, Simon O’Connor and Louisa Wall, and hear from a panel of list New Zealand List MPs.

The final two days of the forum will focus on exploring issues of importance to the Pacific through a series of debates and workshops at New Zealand Parliament in Wellington.

A key focus for the forum in 2019, and the topic of one of the debates, is on exploring the value of ‘diversity’ in the various functions that parliaments play within a democratic system.

Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard says, "it is a real pleasure to host the third Pacific Parliamentary Forum and to welcome fellow Pacific MPs to our shores."

"New Zealand Parliament is committed to supporting Pacific parliamentarians and the forum is a valuable opportunity to build on existing relationships and promote increased cooperation and political cohesion," Trevor Mallard says.

"I am very much looking forward to meeting the delegates and discussing issues of importance to the region alongside them," Trevor Mallard says.

Watch the forum debates

Members of the public are warmly invited to observe two debates taking place as part of the Forum, from the public galleries.

The debates will feature visiting Pacific MPs as well as New Zealand MPs.

Debate one:

Topic: The Links between diverse representation and the functions of parliaments

When: 4pm Wednesday 27 November

Where: Debating Chamber, Parliament Buildings, Wellington

Debate two:

Topic: Amplifying the Pacific Voice

When: 10am Thursday 25 November

Where: Debating Chamber, Parliament Buildings, Wellington

Further information

Find out more about the delegates and the programme of the Pacific Parliamentary Forum here.