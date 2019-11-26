Appointment of The Office for Maori Crown Relations

|
The State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the appointment of Mrs Lilian (Lil) Anderson to the position of Chief Executive (Tumu Whakarae), The Office for MÄori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti.
Te Arawhiti is a new agency established in January this year. Its purpose is to support Ministerial and government priorities for advancing the MÄori-Crown relationship, with a focus on maximising future opportunities for Aotearoa through genuine partnerships with MÄori in a post-Treaty settlement era.
The Commissioner said the Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, is a very important role for MÄori, the public service and New Zealand.
"I am very pleased to announce Mrs Anderson’s appointment," said Mr Hughes.
"She is an accomplished leader with a solid understanding of the public service and te ao MÄori. She has extensive MÄori and community networks, a deep understanding of the MÄori Crown journey and the personal attributes to be a compelling system leader."
Mrs Anderson is currently the acting Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, a role she has been in since the departmental agency came into force on 1 January 2019.
Mrs Anderson has held senior leadership roles in MÄori Crown relations across the public service, including with the Ministry of Justice, Te Puni KÅkiri and the Office of Treaty Settlements. In her early career she learned from MÄori leaders of the day, working directly with MÄori communities through the Crown Forestry Rental Trust and the New Zealand MÄori Council. In these roles, Mrs Anderson developed her ability to navigate complexity within MÄori and public sector environments.
Mr Hughes said Mrs Anderson has a proven track record of policy leadership across a range of MÄori-specific initiatives designed to improve outcomes for hapÅ«, iwi, and whÄnau MÄori.
Mrs Anderson grew up in Panguru, Hokianga and is of Te Rarawa and NgÄpuhi descent. She has been appointed for five years from 2 December.
