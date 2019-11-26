Appointment of The Office for Maori Crown Relations

Tuesday, 26 November, 2019 - 10:32

The State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the appointment of Mrs Lilian (Lil) Anderson to the position of Chief Executive (Tumu Whakarae), The Office for MÄori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti.

Te Arawhiti is a new agency established in January this year. Its purpose is to support Ministerial and government priorities for advancing the MÄori-Crown relationship, with a focus on maximising future opportunities for Aotearoa through genuine partnerships with MÄori in a post-Treaty settlement era.

The Commissioner said the Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, is a very important role for MÄori, the public service and New Zealand.

"I am very pleased to announce Mrs Anderson’s appointment," said Mr Hughes.

"She is an accomplished leader with a solid understanding of the public service and te ao MÄori. She has extensive MÄori and community networks, a deep understanding of the MÄori Crown journey and the personal attributes to be a compelling system leader."

Mrs Anderson is currently the acting Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, a role she has been in since the departmental agency came into force on 1 January 2019.

Mrs Anderson has held senior leadership roles in MÄori Crown relations across the public service, including with the Ministry of Justice, Te Puni KÅkiri and the Office of Treaty Settlements. In her early career she learned from MÄori leaders of the day, working directly with MÄori communities through the Crown Forestry Rental Trust and the New Zealand MÄori Council. In these roles, Mrs Anderson developed her ability to navigate complexity within MÄori and public sector environments.

Mr Hughes said Mrs Anderson has a proven track record of policy leadership across a range of MÄori-specific initiatives designed to improve outcomes for hapÅ«, iwi, and whÄnau MÄori.

Mrs Anderson grew up in Panguru, Hokianga and is of Te Rarawa and NgÄpuhi descent. She has been appointed for five years from 2 December.