Appointment of The Office for Maori Crown Relations

Tuesday, 26 November, 2019 - 10:32

The State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the appointment of Mrs Lilian (Lil) Anderson to the position of Chief Executive (Tumu Whakarae), The Office for Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti.

Te Arawhiti is a new agency established in January this year. Its purpose is to support Ministerial and government priorities for advancing the Māori-Crown relationship, with a focus on maximising future opportunities for Aotearoa through genuine partnerships with Māori in a post-Treaty settlement era.

The Commissioner said the Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, is a very important role for Māori, the public service and New Zealand.

"I am very pleased to announce Mrs Anderson’s appointment," said Mr Hughes.

"She is an accomplished leader with a solid understanding of the public service and te ao Māori. She has extensive Māori and community networks, a deep understanding of the Māori Crown journey and the personal attributes to be a compelling system leader."

Mrs Anderson is currently the acting Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, a role she has been in since the departmental agency came into force on 1 January 2019.

Mrs Anderson has held senior leadership roles in Māori Crown relations across the public service, including with the Ministry of Justice, Te Puni Kōkiri and the Office of Treaty Settlements. In her early career she learned from Māori leaders of the day, working directly with Māori communities through the Crown Forestry Rental Trust and the New Zealand Māori Council. In these roles, Mrs Anderson developed her ability to navigate complexity within Māori and public sector environments.

Mr Hughes said Mrs Anderson has a proven track record of policy leadership across a range of Māori-specific initiatives designed to improve outcomes for hapū, iwi, and whānau Māori.

Mrs Anderson grew up in Panguru, Hokianga and is of Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi descent. She has been appointed for five years from 2 December.