PGF boost to future-proof Manawatu-Whanganui economy - Jones

Tuesday, 26 November, 2019 - 11:00

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $772,000 in opportunities for growth in ManawatÅ«-Whanganui, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

NZ Bio-Forestry Limited will receive a $380,000 boost for game-changing research which could unlock significant growth in the wood processing sector, while Horizons Regional Council will receive $200,000 for the refresh of the region’s economic action plan, Accelerate25.

"The Coalition Government wants less raw logs shipped overseas and more processing happening domestically, particularly in our regions. We also know that trees play a huge role in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions not just by absorbing carbon, but through innovative use of wood fibre," Shane Jones said.

"Research led by NZ Bio-Forestry Limited could lead to New Zealand’s first bio-plastics facility in ManawatÅ«-Whanganui, and put NZ Radiata Pine at the centre of solving recycling challenges."

"The research will consider whether NZ Radiata Pine is a viable alternative to carbon-based plastics like food packaging and single-use cups, and can be used for high-value plywood. The could lead to a processing facility being built to manufacture these products and enable more efficient processing by making use of the entire log, thereby reducing waste.

"Nationally, this research is a key step in developing technology which could help New Zealand meet climate change targets and transition to a low emission economy. For the wood processing industry, this would lead to increased productivity, new jobs, and growth across many regions which could also use the technology. Given the majority of forests in ManawatÅ«-Whanganui are on iwi-owned land, there is also an opportunity for this project to improve economic returns for MÄori.

"The PGF will also provide funding support to Rangitikei District Council to develop its plan to establish a rural water supply scheme for its region, and provide funding to assist Tararua and Whanganui with support to undertake economic development projects.

"We’ll also invest $200,000 in Horizons Regional Council to refresh the Accelerate25 economic action plan. This will make sure priorities for the area reflect recent changes in regional economies, keeping local people front and center of spearheading ManawatÅ«-Whanganui’s pathway to a stronger regional economy," Shane Jones said.