Westland District Council making progress - Mahuta

Tuesday, 26 November, 2019 - 12:00

The Minister of Local Government, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, has cautiously acknowledged the steps the Westland District Council is taking in response to her signalling her intention to install a Crown Observer.

The Minister wrote to the Council in July and September this year, expressing concern about poor processes, dysfunctional governance and management, non-compliance with policies, and natural hazard management.

"The Council has heard the extent of the concerns raised and has taken steps to respond. Westland have demonstrated they are establishing governance committees to provide transparency of decision making, putting in systems and frameworks for policies and processes, and learning from past experience".

Recognizing the scale and nature of the issues, the Minister however has noted there is benefit from a level of oversight and has tasked an existing group to provide support to the Council to support necessary changes. This oversight group will provide assurance to her that the Council is operating transparently to achieve their responsibilities.

The Department of Internal Affairs will chair the oversight group and work with other agencies to confirm a Terms of Reference.

"They will provide valuable guidance to the Council and they can escalate significant problems to me if necessary. Given the steps taken by the Council, I am reassured they are on the right path to being a well performing Council," says Nanaia Mahuta.