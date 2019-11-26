Mercury Bay Community Board elects chairperson and deputy

Tuesday, 26 November, 2019 - 15:13

The first meeting of the new term for the Mercury Bay Community Board got underway yesterday with Rekha Giri-Percival elected chairperson and Bill McLean as deputy chairperson.

"It's a privilege to be elected. This Board achieved a lot last term and I look forward to continuing our work on projects such as seeing the Whitianga Skate Park through to completion and getting the Mercury Bay Cycle Strategy underway," Rekha says.

In the public forum, teachers and children from Te Puna Reo Å Whitianga spoke in support of its application for a grant of $1,400 to buy bilingual books, song books and cds. The preschool is the only bilingual preschool in Whitianga with 19 tamariki. A supporting letter from the Ngati Hei Trust was presented.

Students from the Mercury Bay Area School spoke in support of its application for a $910 grant from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund to buy more advanced traps to target bigger pests such as stoats and weasels, at a cost of $53 each.

A representative of the Mercury Bay Skatepark Trust presented the park’s latest concept plan. This now includes the shade structures asked for during community consultation. However, these structures were expensive and the Trust hoped some arrangement could be made with the Board for funding. The Trust has raised $15,000 to date and had several fundraising projects planned for the summer season.

Also in the public forum, the Whitianga Bike Park updated the Board on developments at the park and the theft of its security camera. Another resident expressed concerns about hazards for senior citizens on local footpaths and cyclist safety on the Joan Gaskell Drive bridge and the resealed southern highway by the airport.