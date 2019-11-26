Major redevelopment for Lynfield College in Auckland - Hipkins

Tuesday, 26 November, 2019 - 15:40

Auckland’s Lynfield College is set for a major upgrade, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"The school’s administration building will be rebuilt and a new block of 30 classrooms will replace an existing block that has fallen into disrepair," Chris Hipkins said

"Extra teaching space will also be added to make sure the school is future-proofed in the years to come and a dedicated cultural space is also planned."

Existing buildings at the school have suffered weathertightness issues over the years and a major revamp is needed, Chris Hipkins said.

"Schools have not been immune to the leaky building problem. Schools up and down the country have been affected, including Lynfield.

"This Government is determined to rid our schools of these defective buildings. We can’t do this overnight but the record investment for school property announced in this year’s budget is a significant step forward."

"Once completed, the $26 million investment in Lynfield College will ensure its 1600 or so students have somewhere warm and comfortable to learn, and future generations will be guaranteed enough space.

"It’s part of this year’s budget commitment of $1.2bn for school property over the next ten years - the biggest ever single investment of its kind.

"Record funding and the National Education Growth Plan - a comprehensive blueprint for school property - underlines the scale of our commitment to deliver the space every learner needs, wherever they are."

Labour MP for New Lynn Deborah Russell said: "The College briefed me on what was needed almost as soon as I was elected and I have been advocating for this since then. I’m delighted to see that this work is now getting underway.

"This is a huge boost for the students and staff whose learning and teaching conditions will be greatly enhanced."

