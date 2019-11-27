Transitional housing provides much needed support for Chatham Islands

|
[ login or create an account ]
A new transitional whare will go a long way in helping to ease the serious housing shortage on the Chatham Islands (RÄkohu/Wharekauri), says Minister for MÄori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for WhÄnau Ora Hon Peeni Henare.
Three two-bedroom units were officially opened by Minister Henare this morning at a dawn service in Waitangi.
"I am honoured to be here with the people of RÄkohu/ Wharekauri to open this special housing project. Safe, warm and accessible housing is fundamental to our health and wellbeing," Minister Henare says.
"Housing is a major concern for some Chatham Islanders, and some of the issues they face are unique to their environment. For example, if the whare they rent is being sold or whÄnau return home to the Chatham Islands there are even fewer options to rent or buy land."
Te Puni KÅkiri has worked alongside HÄ o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust to ensure this housing project provides short-term accommodation for whÄnau who need it most.
Minister Mahuta commends the Trust and wider whÄnau for their focus on whÄnau wellbeing and recognising the power of the whÄnau and community to make decisions that improve their lives.
"RÄkohu/Wharekauri is a unique, isolated part of the country. With a population of about 600 permanent residents, whÄnau are sometimes exposed to extreme elements. Dry, well built homes are critical for the island’s whÄnau to stay healthy and well.
"Together, whÄnau MÄori are working with the Government to help the community achieve their housing aspirations which go further than a roof over their head," Minister Mahuta says.
Te Puni KÅkiri has invested $1.2 million into this project with HÄ o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust contributing an additional $20,000. Te PÅ«tahitanga o te Waipounamu - the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency in the South Island contributed funding to furnish the homes.
HÄ o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust is a WhÄnau Ora provider that helps whÄnau achieve their wellbeing aspirations, including housing. With support from Te Puni KÅkiri MÄori Housing Network this whÄnau drive their own community development moemoeÄ.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice