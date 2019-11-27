Transitional housing provides much needed support for Chatham Islands

Wednesday, 27 November, 2019 - 12:12

A new transitional whare will go a long way in helping to ease the serious housing shortage on the Chatham Islands (RÄkohu/Wharekauri), says Minister for MÄori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for WhÄnau Ora Hon Peeni Henare.

Three two-bedroom units were officially opened by Minister Henare this morning at a dawn service in Waitangi.

"I am honoured to be here with the people of RÄkohu/ Wharekauri to open this special housing project. Safe, warm and accessible housing is fundamental to our health and wellbeing," Minister Henare says.

"Housing is a major concern for some Chatham Islanders, and some of the issues they face are unique to their environment. For example, if the whare they rent is being sold or whÄnau return home to the Chatham Islands there are even fewer options to rent or buy land."

Te Puni KÅkiri has worked alongside HÄ o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust to ensure this housing project provides short-term accommodation for whÄnau who need it most.

Minister Mahuta commends the Trust and wider whÄnau for their focus on whÄnau wellbeing and recognising the power of the whÄnau and community to make decisions that improve their lives.

"RÄkohu/Wharekauri is a unique, isolated part of the country. With a population of about 600 permanent residents, whÄnau are sometimes exposed to extreme elements. Dry, well built homes are critical for the island’s whÄnau to stay healthy and well.

"Together, whÄnau MÄori are working with the Government to help the community achieve their housing aspirations which go further than a roof over their head," Minister Mahuta says.

Te Puni KÅkiri has invested $1.2 million into this project with HÄ o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust contributing an additional $20,000. Te PÅ«tahitanga o te Waipounamu - the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency in the South Island contributed funding to furnish the homes.

HÄ o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust is a WhÄnau Ora provider that helps whÄnau achieve their wellbeing aspirations, including housing. With support from Te Puni KÅkiri MÄori Housing Network this whÄnau drive their own community development moemoeÄ.