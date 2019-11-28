Ten Southland engineering firms get PGF funding - Jones

Thursday, 28 November, 2019 - 11:00

Ten engineering firms in Southland are receiving Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) investment to lift productivity and create new jobs, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said today in Invercargill.

Minister Jones announced over $4 million of PGF support for projects in the engineering and manufacturing, and aquaculture sectors and for skills and employment training.

"Today builds on recent announcements made in Dunedin to support Otago’s engineering and manufacturing sector, and further enhances the work of the Southland and Otago Engineering Collective (SOREC) which is working on ways the sector can collaborate," Shane Jones said.

"Ten Southland engineering and manufacturing firms will receive a total of $2.13 million to assist them with purchasing equipment that will lift productivity and create 57 new jobs in the sector.

"It’s great to see these neighbouring regions working together to create more highly skilled jobs, take their businesses to the next level and better connect and support apprentices in the sector.

"Companies like FI Innovations are set to revolutionise the industry with the purchase of New Zealand’s largest scale 3D printer and scanner. Globally this technology is a game changer for design solutions.

"JK Engineering’s purchase of a new Computerised Numerical Contact Beamline machine will allow their staff to spend less time cutting steel and more time on assembly work so they can speed up earthquake strengthening the region’s buildings.

"In the aquaculture space, the PGF are investing $500,000 in a company to see if it can commercially manufacture New Zealand’s red seaweed into emission reducing food supplements for farm animals.

"The trial will test if Southland can become the first supplier and global leader in the cultivation of this seaweed species which has a known key ingredient bromoform that can reduce methane gas emission in cows and sheep by up to 95 per cent.

"So far the PGF has invested $42.21 million in a range of projects in Southland, including digital connectivity, aquaculture, airport development, water storage, wind power, business start-up, economic development, tourism, rail, and training and skills development.

"I’m confident today’s announcements will help further diversify Southland’s economic base and create new opportunities and new jobs," Shane Jones said.