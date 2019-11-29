NZ Taxpayers' Union congratulates NZ First for stance on tobacco tax

Friday, 29 November, 2019 - 15:02

Responding to New Zealand First’s decision to oppose January’s hike in tobacco excise, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

"Winston Peters is absolutely correct to highlight how tobacco tax intensifies poverty and crime. NZ First is choosing evidence over emotion - that New Zealand’s eye-wateringly high cigarette taxes are no longer working to get people to quit."

"Let’s face it, the only people left smoking are from socioeconomic groups that are driven into poverty by the outrageously high taxes on what is a legal product."

"The next step for Mr Peters is to wield his influence in Cabinet to give Parliament a vote on the issue. Recent comments from the National Party suggest they too understand why further tax hikes should be rejected."