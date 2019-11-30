Government breaks fiscal responsibility promise - McClay

Saturday, 30 November, 2019 - 19:14

At the first opportunity Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson have thrown out their fiscal responsibility commitment to New Zealanders and confirmed they have wasted taxpayers’ money, National’s Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay says.

"This Labour-led Government has given up on sound economic management and must take responsibility for a slowing economy and increased costs on hardworking Kiwi households.

"Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson made a commitment to New Zealanders before the last election that they would not increase borrowing. They asked New Zealanders to trust them. They have broken that promise.

"They’ve spent the last two years slowing the economy, ramping up costs on businesses and wasting money on failed polices like KiwiBuild, Fees Free and Shane Jones’ slush fund.

"Kiwis are doing it tough under the weight of this Government’s rising costs and taxes.

"Jacinda Ardern must keep her fiscal responsibility promise to New Zealanders, rein in the wasteful spending, and cut taxes for hardworking Kiwi families."